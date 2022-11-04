Read full article on original website
These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool
One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
European Union lay outs data-sharing plan to boost transparency of P2P rentals
While P2P vacation rental platforms remain popular options for European citizens taking city breaks, they also continue to face opposition from residents of heavily touristed cities for driving up housing costs. The EU’s executive has been considering how to tackle this popular yet often controversy sector for some time —...
Ouster and Velodyne agree to merger, signaling consolidation in lidar industry
The merger comes as many in the industry, including autonomous vehicle technology company Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt, have been expecting another round of consolidation in the lidar space. That’s in part because there are too many lidar companies for how many OEMs are implementing the sensor for autonomous driving applications. It’s also because many of these companies, including Ouster and Velodyne, went public via special purpose acquisition (SPAC) at potentially inflated valuations that were based on projected revenue, not actual revenue.
EdgeDB raises $15M ahead of the launch of its cloud database service
“Cloud, which in our case is a database-as-a-service, requires significant investment upfront to build a reliable and scalable infrastructure,” Selivanov told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We plan on eventually introducing turn-key integrations with Vercel, Netlify, GitHub, GitLab, Sentry, DataDog and many other services, making EdgeDB Cloud the key component of future application stacks.”
Laid off from your tech job? Day One wants to give you $100,000 to start a company
The program, titled “Funded Not Fired,” will write $100,000 checks into 20 startup teams by the end of the year. Top businesses from the cohort will then get follow-up capital from Day One Ventures commitment to lead their pre-seed round with a $1 million check. In total, the firm is allocating at least $5 million from its $52.5 million fund to back founders spinning out of turbulent startups.
Web3 messaging infrastructure Notifi raises $10M seed round co-led by Hashed, Race Capital
Notifi, a communication infrastructure platform for Web3, said Tuesday it has raised $10 million in an oversubscribed seed funding co-led by previous backers Hashed and Race Capital. Other investors include Struck Capital, HRT Capital, Wintermute, Superscrypt founded by Temasek, bringing its total funding to $12.5 million. The ten-month-old startup wants...
I’ve worked with hundreds of unicorns: Here’s what founders and executives need to focus on
Times like these can separate well-run companies from those with directional or operational flaws. Forward-looking owners and C-suite executives who provide strong direction are more likely to steer their companies through the storm. Facing a sea of challenges, leaders have clear opportunities to implement critical changes and prepare for better times ahead.
Beekeeper, which helps companies engage with their ‘deskless’ frontline workforce, raises $50M
Founded out of Switzerland in 2011, Beekeeper targets the estimated 80% of the global “deskless” workforce who don’t work from a fixed office-based location, spanning hospitality, retail, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, among other industries. Beekeeper’s platform constitutes tools to support messaging, surveys, video and voice chats, FAQ chatbots,...
