Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Homeless man managed to take ride on Pa. school bus | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philly: AP fact check
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states are also voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
Why can’t Pennsylvania pass laws to protect LGBTQ+ civil rights? | Opinion
In June 2021, Rep. Dan Frankel, (D-Allegheny), introduced House Bill 300, known as the Fairness Act. With 75 cosponsors, the bill called for amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include protections for sexual orientation or gender identity in order to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Crickets...
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole
MIAMI (AP) — Many people evacuated from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a hurricane. Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane...
PennLive.com
Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Under lawsuit pressure, Philadelphia reinstates election process that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — Counting Philadelphia’s votes will take longer than expected this election. City officials voted Tuesday morning — as polling places opened and the vote count began for the midterm elections — to reinstate a time consuming and labor-intensive process for catching double votes that will slow how quickly they can report results.
CNN projects Josh Shapiro win in Pa. governor’s race
OAKS, Pa. - CNN has declared Attorney General Josh Shapiro the winner in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The projection was made at 11:10 p.m., with Shapiro holding an 11 percentage point lead over Doug Mastriano, 54.6 percent to 43.5 percent. That was with about 74 percent of the Pennsylvania count in.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
150 years for Engine 24
After a century and a half, Engine 24 is still at peak performance. The Philadelphia Fire Department celebrated another milestone as Engine 24 at 1200 S. 20th St. in South Philly’s Point Breeze neighborhood surpassed 150 years this November. A lot has changed over the years with advancements in...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1