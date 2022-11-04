ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBOC

Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire

DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
DELAWARE STATE
PennLive.com

Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole

MIAMI (AP) — Many people evacuated from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a hurricane. Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

CNN projects Josh Shapiro win in Pa. governor’s race

OAKS, Pa. - CNN has declared Attorney General Josh Shapiro the winner in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The projection was made at 11:10 p.m., with Shapiro holding an 11 percentage point lead over Doug Mastriano, 54.6 percent to 43.5 percent. That was with about 74 percent of the Pennsylvania count in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

150 years for Engine 24

After a century and a half, Engine 24 is still at peak performance. The Philadelphia Fire Department celebrated another milestone as Engine 24 at 1200 S. 20th St. in South Philly’s Point Breeze neighborhood surpassed 150 years this November. A lot has changed over the years with advancements in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
