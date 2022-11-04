Read full article on original website
Nintendo Gives Concerning Update About Switch Future
Nintendo has provided a somewhat concerning update about the future of the Switch and whatever its next console ends up being. There's a wide range of speculative rumors claiming Nintendo's next console will be a Nintendo Switch successor. And given how successful the console has been, this would make sense. That said, the moment you think you know what Nintendo is going to do, they do something completely different. Whatever it winds up doing next, it may hit Nintendo fans in their wallet more than the Switch did. Meanwhile, it looks even the Switch could be more expensive soon, following in the footsteps of the PS5, which recently experienced a price increase.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
Fortnite Battle Pass Specialist Joins The Last of Us Developer
Fortnite's "resident expert" on battle pass systems has joined The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog seemingly to work on the company's new multiplayer experience. Anders Howard, the former senior systems designer at Epic Games, announced this week that he'd joined Naughty Dog as of this month. The job change has led The Last of Us fans to speculate further on what the new multiplayer game from Naughty Dog may be like in terms of monetization, but the developer has yet to announce anything concrete regarding those details.
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening
A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
Twitter Makes Another Huge Change to Controversial Blue Check System
Following the company's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter has been making a number of changes to the user experience. One of the biggest changes relates to the current blue check system. Currently, the system is in place to verify that celebrities, journalists, and public figures are who they say they are. Musk announced a controversial change to that system last week, which would give a blue check to anyone that pays $8/month for Twitter Blue, with no verification needed. That has led to major concerns about impersonators, but now Twitter has revealed a new "official label," which will designate which accounts are official.
Black Friday 2022: Best Comic Movie Deals and Price Drops
Ahead of Amazon's Black Friday deals event on November 24th-25th, the online retailer is marking down prices on the hottest superhero movies from the Marvel and DC Universes. Last year's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and this year's Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam are among the discounted titles, giving you a chance to save on the discs on your wish list or complete your collections without paying full price during Black Friday 2022. Most movies listed below are on sale for less than $20 — like the recent Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — or offered at a steep price drop, including 2022 superhero movies Morbius and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration
PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:
