Bad Sisters Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed the dark comedy series Bad Sisters for a second season. Bad Sisters is an adaptation of the Belgian limited series Clan and comes from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Sharon Horgan, who also stars in the series as the Irish matriarch Eva Garvey. Joining Horgan in the Bad Sisters cast are Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, who play the Garvey sisters. A renewal for Season 2 was in doubt, but Bad Sisters currently sits with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. There hasn't been word on when Season 2 will begin production, or a possible release window.
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
Manifest Season 4 Debuts to Surprising Numbers on Netflix
Manifest finally made its return to TV this past weekend, as the first 10 episodes of its fourth and final season were released on Netflix. The series was cancelled by NBC after three seasons and rescued by Netflix, thanks to the record-breaking streaming performance of its first three installments. Manifest coming to Netflix to wrap up its story made a lot of sense, but the numbers for its first weekend aren't quite as high as one might have expected.
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding
Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
The Walking Dead Redeems Negan
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Faith" episode of The Walking Dead. "My mercy prevails over my wrath." Those were the words of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when sparing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to end all-out war against the Saviors, his mercy inspired by the death of son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Because Rick's mercy prevailed over his wrath, Negan was there to save Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), risking his life to rescue Rick and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) daughter in a deadly blizzard. While Carol (Melissa McBride) commuted his life sentence to help end the Whisperer War, Negan's near-decade behind bars helped realize the future Rick and Michonne wanted for Carl: "All of us working together for something bigger than all of us."
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre
The ever-growing Agatha: Coven of Chaos ensemble has added two more characters. Monday, trade reports revealed the WandaVision spinoff is adding Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre to its cast before principal photography kicks off next month. Zamata is expected to have a recurring role throughout the series while Andre is said to only have one episode on his docket. Deadline first reported the news.
Star Trek Reveals Janeway's Reunion With Seven of Nine
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will see Seven of Nine finally joining Starfleet and serving as a commander aboard the USS Titan-A. It seems that her old captain from Star Trek: Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, had something to do with that. Star Trek: Picard's second season revealed that Seven of Nine had applied to join Starfleet after returning with Janeway and the Voyager crew from the Delta Quadrant. However, her application process stalled due to concerns and fears about her history as a Borg drone. Janeway, by then a Vice Admiral, lobbied for Seven's approval. However, Seven grew frustrated and rescinded her application, choosing to join the Fenris Rangers instead.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Gospel #1 Review: Will Morris Takes Readers on a Ghibli-esque Odyssey
The most interesting stories are those that happen at intersections, places where different genres and themes collide to take on larger issues and questions as part of the adventure. It's that notion of storytelling within the intersection of many things which Gospel #1 exists. It reveals a tale that is much more than it initially seems – taking the threads of medieval history, the hero's journey, issues of faith, and all out adventure to take on something bigger—namely questions of self—while providing a dreamy visual quality as dynamic as the story on the page.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
The Walking Dead Names New Variant Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Faith" episode of The Walking Dead. What do you call the variant walkers on The Walking Dead? Capable of climbing walls and wielding weapons, these smart zombies are a rare breed. If you ask virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), they're "variant cohorts." Ask Jerry (Cooper Andrews), they're "aberations." Ask Aaron (Ross Marquand), they're the stuff of rumors and nightmares. "I've heard stories about walkers like this that can climb walls and open doors," Aaron said in "Variant," after encountering one such walker exhibiting abnormal abilities. "I was never sure if they were just stories. Maybe there's other kinds, too. I hope not."
The Santa Clause Stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd Reunite
To quote Judy the Elf: "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." But you have to see to believe the photos reuniting The Santa Clause trilogy stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, who walked the snowy-white carpet at Sunday's world premiere of The Santa Clauses. The new limited series, streaming with a two-episode premiere November 16th on Disney+, is the sequel to the trilogy about Scott Calvin (Allen) and son Charlie's (Lloyd) "family business": bringing Christmas presents to the world as Santa Claus. Allen and Lloyd starred together in the hit holiday movie trilogy, which began with 1994's The Santa Clause and was followed by 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
Dune: The Sisterhood Prequel Adds Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel
Sci-fi fans have definitely been eager to see Dune: The Sisterhood, the HBO Max spinoff series of Warner Bros. Discovery's live-action Dune films. The hype for the project has only grown, especially with the vast majority of the cast being announced in recent weeks. A new report on Tuesday revealed the latest cast member to join The Sisterhood — and it's a significant one. Vikings and Raised by Wolves star Travis Fimmel has been cast as the male lead in Dune: The Sisterhood. He will be portraying Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.
The Walking Dead's New Variant Zombies Unleashed in Terrifying Twist
The Walking Dead Season 11 just introduced a brand new variant of zombies ahead of the series finale, and these new creatures are even more deadly than the undead walkers, roamers, and lurkers we've already seen. And now that we are hurtling toward the finish line (and multiple spinoffs), the series is starting to shed light on the latest threats that are making the apocalypse even deadlier. When Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) encounter a brainy walker exhibiting abnormal behavior, Jerry suspects an aberration. Aaron fears something more dangerous: are these stronger and smarter walkers a mutation? An evolution? But this is not the first time these new zombies, as seen in Sunday's "Variant" episode, have appeared on The Walking Dead or the Walking Dead Universe.
Star Wars and The Rocketeer Projects No Longer Being Developed by J.D. Dillard
Back in 2020, reports emerged that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was in talks to develop a film for the Star Wars franchise, and after more than two years of silence about such an endeavor, the filmmaker has confirmed that the project is no longer a "go" at the studio. Additionally, the filmmaker also confirmed that while he had previously been attached to a new take on The Rocketeer, he is no longer involved in that project either. Whether either of these two projects will still be moving forward but without Dillard attached or if they were abandoned by the studio entirely is yet to be revealed.
