Houston, TX

Houston police looking for aggravated assault suspect accused of hitting victim in head with bat

 4 days ago

Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of hitting someone in the head with a bat.

The aggravated assault happened on Sept. 21, just before 7 p.m., in the 10200 block of Kempwood Drive, HPD said.

On Friday, HPD released a surveillance photo of the vehicle the suspect drove, in hopes that someone might recognize it.

Police said the victim and suspect had both stopped and exited their vehicles in the middle of an intersection when the suspect struck the victim in the head with a bat.

After that, the suspect reportedly got back into their light blue Mercury Grand Marquis and fled the scene.

The victim sustained a major injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, HPD said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Houston, TX
