Popeyes giving out free chicken sandwiches in week long BOGO deal

By Luke Mc Cormick
 5 days ago

Big news for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day!

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 9 (National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day) customers can obtain the chicken sandwich combo and get a bonus chicken sandwich for free.

The deal can be grabbed through popeyes.com and the Popeyes app for delivery. If going into the restaurant the deal can only be swung if using mobile order pick-up.

As always, the fried chicken sandwich can be ordered classic or spicy.

Hurry up, the deal only goes until Nov. 9!

