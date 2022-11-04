Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Chief Concerned About Cuts to Budget
The Jamestown Police Chief has concerns over cuts or under-funding of several areas of the department’s budget. Chief Tim Jackson, presenting to City Council, said training and instruction was only funded with $30,000 when $60,000 was requested. He said as of October 28, the department was $25,205 over budget for that line and he anticipated similar numbers for 2023.
wrfalp.com
Two Illegal Cannabis Dispensaries Shut Down in Jamestown
The businesses were located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a release that the businesses had not received licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. A complaint sent to the Jamestown Department of Development against the...
Locals tell us why they’re voting this Election Day
We spoke to some voters early in the morning about why they came out to vote.
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures
Has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather. Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.
chautauquatoday.com
Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree
The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
buffalorising.com
Done Deal: 207 Chandler
A Chandler Street property traded hands last week. Dominic Varallo paid $315,000 for a one-story, 14,300 sq.ft. building at 207 Chandler Street. Charles Lockwood and Paul Burket were the sellers. Varallo owns Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Road in Lockport. According to Business First, Varallo is considering rehabbing the building...
Early voting ends for Erie County over the weekend, totals announced
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.
erienewsnow.com
Red, White, & Mews
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating the Veteran’s in our community with the Red, White, and Mew, campaign. As part of this patriotic promotion, adoption fees are being waived on animals one year and older for veterans and is half for animals under one year old.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
