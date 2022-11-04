ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Police Chief Concerned About Cuts to Budget

The Jamestown Police Chief has concerns over cuts or under-funding of several areas of the department’s budget. Chief Tim Jackson, presenting to City Council, said training and instruction was only funded with $30,000 when $60,000 was requested. He said as of October 28, the department was $25,205 over budget for that line and he anticipated similar numbers for 2023.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Two Illegal Cannabis Dispensaries Shut Down in Jamestown

The businesses were located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a release that the businesses had not received licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. A complaint sent to the Jamestown Department of Development against the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures

Has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather. Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree

The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

Done Deal: 207 Chandler

A Chandler Street property traded hands last week. Dominic Varallo paid $315,000 for a one-story, 14,300 sq.ft. building at 207 Chandler Street. Charles Lockwood and Paul Burket were the sellers. Varallo owns Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Road in Lockport. According to Business First, Varallo is considering rehabbing the building...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Red, White, & Mews

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating the Veteran’s in our community with the Red, White, and Mew, campaign. As part of this patriotic promotion, adoption fees are being waived on animals one year and older for veterans and is half for animals under one year old.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville

An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA

