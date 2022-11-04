Read full article on original website
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
Arrest made in email threats of violence to MC Community School District
MASON CITY, IA - An arrest has been made by the Mason City Police Department in reports of threats of violence emailed to the Mason City Community School District Saturday. MCPD said on Saturday, the Mason City School District reported email threats of violence that had been received during the overnight hours from an unidentified email account.
18-year-old arrested in Mason City school threat case
(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old woman of Mason City has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism. The Mason City Community School District reported email threats of violence that had been received overnight on Saturday from an unidentified email account. The Mason City Police Department began...
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
Man arrested after police chase appears in court on drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man arrested on I-35 after a high-speed chase made his first appearance in Freeborn County Court Thursday. Jose Andres Martinez, 31, faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, 5th-degree drug possession, and driving while intoxicated from Oct. 24. According to court...
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete
HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday. KDVR’s drone flew over the scene of the crash, and some vehicles had already been towed away at the time the footage was recorded.
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Waverly To Open First of Its Kind Retail Space
Locals will be able to check out a new sort of retail space in Waverly very soon. Late last week, news came out that downtown Waverly will be opening a fun spot for local businesses to sell their products. It's called the Waverly Market and this new space looks like it will be similar to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
