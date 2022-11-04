Read full article on original website
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Easton field hockey’s late push falls short in PIAA first-round exit
The Easton Area High School field hockey team’s late push wasn’t enough to prolong its season. The Red Rovers fell to Great Valley 2-1 in the PIAA Class 3A first round on Tuesday night at Cottingham Stadium. Great Valley (20-3), the third-place team from District 1, advances to...
Helman records 100th career point as Phillipsburg field hockey moves to sectional final
Sammy Helman made the most of her final home game for the Phillipsburg field hockey team. In the Stateliners’ NJSIAA North Group 4 semifinal against Westfield, the senior had three goals and two assists to record her 100th career point. “I was definitely not expecting to go out there...
Phillipsburg football moves sectional final to Thursday
Phillipsburg High School’s football program has joined the growing list of schedule changes due to Friday’s expected inclement weather. The Stateliners (10-0) will now host West Orange (7-3) in the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final 7 p.m. Thursday at Maloney Stadium. P’burg is the latest school to...
Multiple District 11 playoff football games moved to Thursday
Tropical Storm Nicole is rearranging the playoff football schedule. The following District 11 contests have been moved from Friday to Thursday night:. Class A final: Northern Lehigh (10-1) vs. Tri-Valley (10-1) at Lehighton. Class 3A semifinals: Notre Dame (9-2) at Northwestern Lehigh (9-2); Palmerton (7-4) at North Schuylkill (9-2). Class...
Dust settles on boys soccer rankings after District 11 championships
The District 11 tournaments brought some clarity to our boys soccer rankings. Parkland secured its top spot by capturing its second championship of the fall, defeating Emmaus in double overtime for the D-11 4A crown.
Eagles add player to active roster who could have a role in secondary, special teams
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles continue to tinker with their active and practice squad rosters, adding a player to the active roster who could have a role in the secondary and special teams units. The Eagles signed Andre Chachere to the active roster Tuesday. With Chachere moving up from the...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
Here are 5 Eagles things to watch in 2nd half of season: NFC seeding, MVP talk, more
It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff
Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Susan Wild re-election bid versus Lisa Scheller too close to call as Election Day ends (PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in Congressional seat representing Lehigh Valley. The band at U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s election night party wrapped up around 11:20 p.m., as the vote-counting continued across Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District spanning four counties. The Democratic incumbent had not taken to...
N.J. man charged with killing Emmaus woman in crash on Route 611 in Slate Belt
A 53-year-old Morris County man was arraigned Monday evening on a charge of homicide by vehicle while impaired and related counts after the Jeep he was driving Sunday afternoon in Lower Mount Bethel Township crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru head-on, killing the 27-year-old driver, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Election Day 2022: Lehigh Valley, Warren County voters hit the polls early (PHOTOS)
At this point, you may have already ventured out into the cool weather and voted. Lehighvalleylive.com visited several polling places in the region to capture some images of the Tuesday morning rush of local voters casting their ballots. Click on the gallery above to see the images. And here’s some...
Mike Doherty wins surrogate race in Warren County, unofficial results say
Republican New Jersey state Sen. Michael J. Doherty was elected Warren County’s new surrogate, according to unofficial results posted on the county’s elections website. Doherty held off challenges from Democrat Maureen McCabe and independent candidate John Massaro, who was nominated by petition. Unofficial totals posted late Tuesday showed...
Tree on wires cuts power on Lafayette campus, among 100s affected in area
A tree down on wires Tuesday afternoon cut power to hundreds of properties in the Easton area. It began about 3 p.m. with the damage to wires along Tatamy Road, not far from a Met-Ed substation, according to Todd Meyers, spokesman for the FirstEnergy Co. utility provider. Lafayette College was...
