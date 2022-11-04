ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 5 Eagles things to watch in 2nd half of season: NFC seeding, MVP talk, more

It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).
WASHINGTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff

Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
