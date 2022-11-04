Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Monita Eldridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great regret that our family is announcing the passing of Monita Eldridge, 59 of Youngstown, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Briarfield Manor after a lengthy illness. Monita was born November 7, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Floretta Levesque...
27 First News
Harold Lee “Skip” Joseph, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Harold Lee “Skip” Joseph, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Warren, on November 14, 1969, to William and Michael Joseph. Skip is survived by his wife, Heather Lee Joseph; children, Ashley...
27 First News
Gary E. Goblinger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Goblinger, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 73. Gary was born August 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to...
27 First News
Phyllis L. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Roupe passed away Wednesday, November 2. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 9...
27 First News
Russell H. “Russ” Burr, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. “Russ” Burr, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Russ was born December 21, 1938 in Adrian, West Virginia to the late Russell and Blanche (Crites) Burr. The family attended Sebring First Church of the Nazarene....
27 First News
Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Arnie was born in Austintown, a son of Louis and Barbara Bosynak Sabo and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local for 65 years, retiring in...
27 First News
Carl Lee Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Williams, Sr., 68, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and Georgia Washington Williams, Sr. He was a...
27 First News
Robert S. Kennedy, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Kennedy, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 14, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettie” Nicklin Kennedy.
27 First News
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Gollan, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Gollan, 85, passed on to her eternal home on Friday, November 4, 2022. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Norman Gollan; her son, Vincent (Dorothy) Sabol; her daughters, Kathy Sabol and Deborah Sabol, all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepson and daughters, her friends and her church family from, Gospel Baptist Church.
27 First News
Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLEZEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, age 86, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Windsor House, Liberty Center, in Youngstown, Ohio, after a brief illness. Born October 3, 1936, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late...
27 First News
Luther Rose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Rose, only child of Evelyn Rose, was born in Warwick County, Virginia on January 5, 1927. He transitioned from the land of the dying into the land of the living on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He grew up in Hanson and Newport News, Virginia.
27 First News
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
27 First News
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
27 First News
Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, 101, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Arbors Nursing Home, near Columbus, Ohio. Her nephew, Buddy and wife, Nancy, of Columbus, kept in close contact with her. Verny was a daughter of...
27 First News
Lynn Marie Murar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Marie Murar, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Murar was born September 8, 1956 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth “Betty” (Reardon) Wiehe. She...
27 First News
Marilyn Kay Whipkey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Kay Whipkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on August 23, 1942, to Charles F. and Ella L. (Gehrke) Wesche in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She is survived by sons and their families, Arnold...
27 First News
Garnet Ellen West, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen West passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.
27 First News
Erma Jean Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Erma Jean Dawson, 91, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mrs. Dawson was born March 25, 1931 in Enterprise, Alabama, a daughter of Ernest and Mattie Chambers. She was a graduate of the Enterprise School System. Erma had...
27 First News
Howard Niland Herbkersman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Niland Herbkersman, 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wickshire-Poland. He was born in Bedford, Ohio on October 9, 1927, son of the late Howard and Nettie (Goosman) Herbkersman. Howard was a 1945 graduate of Columbiana High School and...
Comments / 0