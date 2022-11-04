ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Someone slipped AirTags in my daughter’s stroller and tracked my family’s movements

By Kidspot
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcKFT_0iyvZ5EZ00

Three nights into a family holiday in Santa Susanna, Spain, Susan O’Neill received an alert on her phone: Someone was tracking their movements.

“I received a safety alert to make me aware an AirTag was tracking our location,” she says.

“Someone was tracking us and had been the full day!”

Apple Airtags, and similar devices , are often used when traveling to keep track of luggage, and even at home to easily locate commonly misplaced items like your car keys or wallet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8TpV_0iyvZ5EZ00
Susan O’Neill received a notification that her movements were being tracked while she was on vacation in Spain.
Facebook / Susan O Neill

But they’ve been used for more sinister reasons like this, of late.

Sharing the experience on Facebook to alert others to be more aware of their surroundings, Susan explained how she received a notification about the device on her iPhone.

“Your current location can be seen by the owner of this AirTag,” the notification through the Find My app read.

It then showed a map of their movements and how long the device had been unknowingly attached to their belongings.

By the time they received the notification , however, the device was long gone. Susan believes it fell out when her husband grabbed her wallet out of the back of the stroller.

“Something fell out which sounded like the noise of a coin falling on the floor,” she explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMAEZ_0iyvZ5EZ00
Susan O’Neill says an AirTag was attached to her belongings without her knowledge.
Facebook / Susan O Neill

“We did not think anything of this at the time, but now we believe this was the AirTag someone placed in the pram [stroller].”

Because they no longer had the device , police couldn’t do anything, but they suspected it was an attempted theft.

However, Susan thought otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EePz5_0iyvZ5EZ00
Apple had sent Susan O’Neill a map of her movements.
Facebook / Susan O Neill

“We believe they were wanting our two young blonde girls.”

The whole ordeal scared Susan so much that they immediately booked flights home to Scotland for the following morning.

“I have never felt so scared in my entire life,” she says.

“No way was I risking anything happening to our girls.”

She went on to say that you often heard of these things happening online, but you never think it will happen to you.

“Please just be aware of everything around you and don’t let your kids out of your site, especially in another country.”

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

Mum says she showers with her teenage daughter every day

A mother-daughter duo on TLC's new series sMothered is catching headlines for their strange shower routine. Right, there's being close to your parents and then there's showering with them, as an adult. We're not trying to judge but imagine shaving head-to-toe for a night out... only for your mum to...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
The Independent

Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave

A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Gillian Sisley

9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy