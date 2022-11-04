Read full article on original website
Phyllis L. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Roupe passed away Wednesday, November 2. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 9...
Larry Tomlin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Tomlin, 81, went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Larry was born March 3, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Beily and Sally Tomlin. He was a graduate of...
Gary E. Goblinger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Goblinger, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 73. Gary was born August 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to...
Robert D. Blott, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Blott, Sr., 69, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. Bob was born August 3, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Betty Albright Blott. Bob was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
Robert S. Kennedy, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Kennedy, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 14, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettie” Nicklin Kennedy.
Carl Lee Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Williams, Sr., 68, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and Georgia Washington Williams, Sr. He was a...
Monita Eldridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great regret that our family is announcing the passing of Monita Eldridge, 59 of Youngstown, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Briarfield Manor after a lengthy illness. Monita was born November 7, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Floretta Levesque...
Rita DeFrances, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita DeFrances passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 14 days shy of her 90th birthday, at Evergreen Woods Rehab Center, Springhill, Florida under the care of hospice and surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born November 16, 1932, in Youngstown, the seventh child to...
Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Arnie was born in Austintown, a son of Louis and Barbara Bosynak Sabo and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local for 65 years, retiring in...
Carol Freda (Misner) Lack, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 7, 2022, Carol (Misner) Lack, age 51, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at Quality of Life services in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1971 to James and Betty (Altman) Misner. Carol is survived...
Russell H. “Russ” Burr, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. “Russ” Burr, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Russ was born December 21, 1938 in Adrian, West Virginia to the late Russell and Blanche (Crites) Burr. The family attended Sebring First Church of the Nazarene.
Rudy A. Bridges, Shenango Township, PA
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rudy A. Bridges, 71, of Shenango Township, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife and children at his side Monday morning, November 7, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Rudy was born on July 25, 1951, in New Castle, Pennyslvania, a son of the late...
Cameron “Cam” J. Vandevort, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cameron J. Vandevort, 38, of Harmony, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at his home. Cam was born December 20, 1983, in New Castle, a son of Dale and Maureen (Van Eman) Vandevort. A member of Union...
Bertha Darlene Krause, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Darlene Krause, 80, of E. Friendship Street, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was born on October 25, 1942, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsie (Hinton) Good. Darlene enjoyed coloring, reading books,...
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, 101, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Arbors Nursing Home, near Columbus, Ohio. Her nephew, Buddy and wife, Nancy, of Columbus, kept in close contact with her. Verny was a daughter of...
Luther Rose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Rose, only child of Evelyn Rose, was born in Warwick County, Virginia on January 5, 1927. He transitioned from the land of the dying into the land of the living on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He grew up in Hanson and Newport News, Virginia.
Sara Alice Thompson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Alice (Speaker) Thompson, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born February 26, 1926, in Lenox, Ohio, the daughter of the late William David and the late Alice Maude (Roberts) Speaker. She was the second...
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
Chester J. Walters, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters. He was a 1966...
