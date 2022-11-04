Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic has done about as much as any 23-year-old in the game of basketball. A preseason MVP favorite, Doncic is already setting records through the first seven games of the 2022-23 season. After another game with 33 points, Doncic became the first player to start a season with seven 30+ point games since Wilt Chamberlain did in 1962.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO