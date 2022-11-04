Read full article on original website
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Voters in Monadnock Region express concerns over cost of living, health care access ahead of elections
With Election Day right around the corner, NHPR's All Things Considered team spent time in Keene talking to Granite Staters. This election season, NHPR has been reaching out to voters across the state to learn what issues are most important to them as they head to the polls on Tuesday.
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
Some Milford parents raise concerns about district's transgender student policies
MILFORD, N.H. — A school board meeting in Milford was packed Monday night over its policies for transgender and gender nonconforming students. Tensions were high Monday night, with the meeting lasting over three hours, discussing who they think should use which bathroom and locker room. “The fact that our...
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate
New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth
New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Job post seeking ‘attractive’ candidates for ‘anti-woke’ restaurant stirs controversy
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A downtown restaurant is facing criticism following controversial Facebook posts seeking to hire a new bartender. SoHo Bistro and Lounge, located on Old Granite Street, said that applicants must be “attractive” and “thin” if they did not have experience and referred to itself as an “anti-woke” business.
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire, Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire
After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Yard thefts rattle Townsend area
TOWNSEND -- Wooden ducks, Halloween decorations and a giant Gumby -- these are some of the items that have gone missing in recent weeks, after what appears to be a rash of thefts involving yard adornments. It’s unknown whether the thefts are connected. And, in some cases, they haven’t even...
