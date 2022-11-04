ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Hampshire Bulletin

Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results

It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results  appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
DERRY, NH
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
NHPR

New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth

New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire

After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yard thefts rattle Townsend area

TOWNSEND -- Wooden ducks, Halloween decorations and a giant Gumby -- these are some of the items that have gone missing in recent weeks, after what appears to be a rash of thefts involving yard adornments. It’s unknown whether the thefts are connected. And, in some cases, they haven’t even...
TOWNSEND, MA

