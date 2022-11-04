ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Close to record high temps coming Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild with temperatures cooling to near 60 overnight. Clouds clear out Wednesday as things get windy and warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Sunshine and warmer weather will return Wednesday

A better chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon & evening along a strong cold front. Possible record warmth Wednesday before temperatures take a nose dive later Thursday into the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Cloudy, a bit breezy with near steady temperatures. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Partly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Big cold front due Thursday (TUE-11/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo, — We’re starting the day with lots of clouds in the region and those clouds may tend to hang on for awhile today with perhaps some occasional breaks. A very weak disturbance may trigger a few very fleeting showers somewhere in the region this afternoon, but they should only produce a few hundredths of an inch or so of rain, if that, as they zip towards the northeast.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Clear and cool for Sunday night during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected this evening with dry weather sticking around through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 40s overnight with southwesterly winds in place. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and a slight warmup with highs in the low 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13

Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
slj.com

There’s a Party. It’s in Kansas City. And You’re All Invited.

Before I tell you anything, I have a video you need to watch. Don’t worry. It’s quick. Made it myself. Check it out:. So, if you’re in a space where you are unable to see this video (90% of my videos are seen in the bathroom in that break I have between lunch and getting back to work) I’ll summarize. Happily, I have a poster to help me:
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO

