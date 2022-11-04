ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cashman is in Yankees contract limbo for now

By Justin Terranova
 4 days ago

Brian Cashman is a free agent himself.

The longtime Yankees general manager told reporters on Friday that he is currently not under contract with the team as his deal expired on Oct. 31. Cashman warned that he was not “assuming anything,” but sounded like he fully expected to return to his role.

“I’ve been working with this franchise for a long time. My contract is expired but I am one of many people who have done that,” Cashman said. “It doesn’t guarantee anything, I am not here to assume anything.”

Cashman said he had “brief” conversations with Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees owner “has expressed interest in having me back.”

“I’d love to stay,” Cashman said.

A source told The Post’s Jon Heyman that Cashman would “100 percent” return.

Cashman said he has not spoken to any other teams since his contract expired, nor was he certain if he was permitted to. Instead, Cashman said he was concentrating on the Yankees’ issues this offseason with re-signing Aaron Judge at the top of his list.

The Yankees got off to a blistering start this season before fading in the summer and then getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS.

Brian Cashman at Yankees’ press conference on Nov. 4, 2022.
Cashman threw his support behind manager Aaron Boone, who Steinbrenner previously said would return to next season. Boone met with the media before Cashman.

