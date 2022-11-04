Read full article on original website
Related
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Here’s What A Red ‘X’ On A Massachusetts Home Or Building Means
Driving around Massachusetts over the years, every once in awhile I would come across a home or a building that looked dilapidated or at least vacant that displayed a red on white "X" or a white on red "X", and I never understood what that meant. I just assumed that...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Here Are Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!. Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy. 1. Monte's Pizza.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 47 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 982-square-foot home on Bassett Lane in Dennis Port that sold for $624,000.
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits Increase In Response To Inflation
The roughly 600,000 households in Massachusetts that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once referred to as food stamps, are seeing an increase in their benefits. The boost is in response to the decades-high inflation rate that has driven the cost of food, energy, clothing and more through...
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
Woman facing charges in connection with deadly stabbing on Cape Cod
HARWICH, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred on Cape Cod on Monday morning. Aneka K. Brown, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on charges including manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police charge archer with multiple hunting violations
“On the afternoon of Monday, October 17, 2022, opening day of deer archery season, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers encountered an individual in a tree stand over bait, targeting deer with archery equipment. This same area was found baited prior to the start of hunting season this year, as well as...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
Comments / 0