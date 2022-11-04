ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Will You Help William find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet William! This outgoing, crazy man is bursting with energy and always looking for someone to play with. William is currently staying in an office where he makes it difficult to get work done because he’s always in your face trying to get pets or incite playtime. He was originally found as a stray and may want to continue the indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Staff will review our suggested methods for safely transitioning him to being indoor-outdoor in your neighborhood.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 47 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 982-square-foot home on Bassett Lane in Dennis Port that sold for $624,000.
$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
