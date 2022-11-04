OKC vet helps severely burned dog free-of-charge after family camper fire kills other pet

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A local veterinarian and the public are stepping up to help a family impacted by a fire .

Early Monday morning in Oklahoma City, Christal McCune’s family’s camper caught fire with two people and two dogs inside.

“We were sleeping, and we were woken up by a big boom,” said Christal McCune on Monday . “I could barely see anything. It was so bright.”

All of the people and one of the dogs were able to make it out – but sadly one of the dogs, Zouk, didn’t make it.

The dog who survived, Hannibal, suffered severe burns.

Another warning, these photos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Courtesy: Neel Veterinary Hospital

Because the family lost most of their possessions, Neel Veterinary Hospital in OKC stepped up to help.

They are giving Hannibal free, around-the-clock ICU care and multiple treatments.

The family is still in need of help replacing clothing and other items lost in the fire.

If you can help, they have a GoFundMe .

