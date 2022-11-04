ST. LOUIS – November 19 at Kiener Plaza is the place to be for the lighting of The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights. It all happens at 5:00 p.m. The tree lighting starts the season of giving for The Salvation Army. There are many ways to get support and get involved with the Tree of Lights campaign. From bell ringing, to adopting an angel as part of the Angel Tree campaign or directly donating towards The Salvation Army.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO