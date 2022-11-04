ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa museum captures hawk attacking drone

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – If you enjoy animal life encounters with technology, take a gander at this hawk attack. You will want to rewind this amazing video…WAIT FOR IT!

The Philbrook Museum of Art’s drone caught a hawk attack right before the drone was taken down.

Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home

The museum managed to recover part of the damaged footage.

Fortunately, museum staff say the hawk lived to tell the tale. The drone, not so much.

