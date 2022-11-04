The number of people who early voted in Harris County for this year's midterm was down by about 100,000 compared to 2018. Early voting concluded on Friday and 750,349 in-person votes and mail ballots were cast during the period, according to numbers from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. In the same period in 2018, there were a combined 855,711 votes.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO