ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Federal election observers to be in Harris County on election day

Federal election observers will be on the ground in Harris County for Tuesday's midterm election. The announcement was made Monday and comes a few weeks after the Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee jointly requested monitors from the Department of Justice. The local leaders...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County 2022 early voting turnout down about 100,000 votes compared to 2018

The number of people who early voted in Harris County for this year's midterm was down by about 100,000 compared to 2018. Early voting concluded on Friday and 750,349 in-person votes and mail ballots were cast during the period, according to numbers from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. In the same period in 2018, there were a combined 855,711 votes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Race for Harris County judge still too close to call

HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day

HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wins tight race for reelection

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, considered a rising star among Texas Democrats, overcame a vigorous challenge from a well-funded Republican opponent Tuesday night and barely held on to her seat overseeing the state’s most populous urban county. Hidalgo faced a steep fundraising disadvantage, attacks tying her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law

You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy