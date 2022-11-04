Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
KHOU
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Supreme Court ruling opens possibility that late Harris County ballots won’t be counted
After several Harris County polling places opened late, a state district judge ordered voting locations there to stay open until 8 p.m. But the state’s highest civil court blocked that ruling. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday set the stage for a legal fight over whether to count ballots...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Federal election observers to be in Harris County on election day
Federal election observers will be on the ground in Harris County for Tuesday's midterm election. The announcement was made Monday and comes a few weeks after the Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee jointly requested monitors from the Department of Justice. The local leaders...
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County 2022 early voting turnout down about 100,000 votes compared to 2018
The number of people who early voted in Harris County for this year's midterm was down by about 100,000 compared to 2018. Early voting concluded on Friday and 750,349 in-person votes and mail ballots were cast during the period, according to numbers from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. In the same period in 2018, there were a combined 855,711 votes.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
KHOU
Harris County man frustrated after waiting hours to vote because of missing key to machines
Voters across Harris County reported polling issues on Election Day. Some of the issues were problems with the machines and a missing key to open the voting machines.
Click2Houston.com
Race for Harris County judge still too close to call
HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County keeping polls open until 8 p.m. after multiple voting locations opened late on Election Day 2022
As polls opened across the county Tuesday morning, voters reported technical issues and long lines. All sites were open as of 11:30 a.m., according to Harris County election officials, but one location subsequently closed after a nearby death. Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday –...
A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day
HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wins tight race for reelection
HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, considered a rising star among Texas Democrats, overcame a vigorous challenge from a well-funded Republican opponent Tuesday night and barely held on to her seat overseeing the state’s most populous urban county. Hidalgo faced a steep fundraising disadvantage, attacks tying her...
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
City of Houston employee’s work-related death at Melrose Park prompts closure of nearby polling place
A North Houston polling place closed around midday Tuesday after a city employee died in a nearby work-related incident, according to officials with Harris County and the City of Houston. The employee died late Tuesday morning at Melrose Park, 1001 Canino Rd., according to a statement released by Houston Mayor...
Click2Houston.com
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Click2Houston.com
fox26houston.com
