'I sleep with him every night...' King Charles, Margot Robbie and the stars who still cuddle a TEDDY BEAR!

Piers Morgan has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Leslie Phillips following his death at the age of 96. The comedy actor - who was best known for his roles in the 'Carry On' films and also voiced the magical Sorting Hat in the 'Harry Potter' series - passed away on Monday (07.11.22) following a long illness and how TV star Piers, 57, has hailed him as "superb" performer and remembered his roles and famous catchphrases,

20 HOURS AGO