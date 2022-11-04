'I sleep with him every night...' King Charles, Margot Robbie and the stars who still cuddle a TEDDY BEAR!

Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
They can’t even be in the same room! The stars who hated working together
Sometimes what happens on set is very different from what we see on screen. A number of actors have had an unpleasant experience working with colleagues to the extent that they do not want to do so again. Find out the stars who couldn't stand it on set!
Black Hills Pioneer
Who is Vick Hope? Get to know Calvin Harris' gorgeous and talented fiancée...
Calvin Harris is one of the most bankable DJs on the planet, and after dating a series of high-profile girlfriends, including Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Taylor Swift, fans were no doubt surprised to learn that the Scottish hunk was in a relationship with BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, whom he quickly popped the question too!
Black Hills Pioneer
Lindsay Lohan had 'a lot of love' for Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan has "a lot of love" for Aaron Carter. The pop star was found dead over the weekend, aged 34, and Lindsay - who briefly dated Aaron in the early 2000s - has sent her condolences to his family.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mel B says Spice Girls have given their blessing to Rory McPhee engagement
Mel B says her Spice Girls bandmates have given their blessing to her engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee. The singer, 47, confirmed in an interview with the new issue of Hello! magazine she is set to marry the hairdresser after reports last month he had proposed with a £100,000 ring.
Black Hills Pioneer
Brooklyn Beckham ready to have children 'yesterday'
Brooklyn Beckham was ready to have children "yesterday". The aspiring chef - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has "always wanted" to be a young father and dreams of having "a bunch" of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola Peltz is ready to start a family.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney’…The stars who have received organ transplants
Whilst the list for organ transplants can take up to 10 years, these stars have been lucky to receive new livers, corneas, kidneys and hearts with the help of family, friends and in some cases fans.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ryan Reynolds feels 'grateful' for his success
Ryan Reynolds feels "grateful" for his career longevity. The 46-year-old star has become one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood over the last decade, and Ryan is thrilled that he's managed to survive for so long in the movie industry.
Black Hills Pioneer
Paul Mescal got ‘really angry’ when fan told him they had seen his privates on screen
Paul Mescal got “really angry” when a fan told him they had seen his privates on screen. The actor, 26, says he found the remark “f****** rude” but said “luckily” his “embarrassing” encounters with viewers of the BBC Three series ‘Normal People’ are the exception to the majority of his meetings with the public.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jennifer Lopez: ‘Taking Ben Affleck’s surname is power move’
Jennifer Lopez says taking her husband Ben Affleck’s surname is a “power move”. The 53-year-old singer added the move has made her “proud” and said it reaffirmed her feelings she is in full control of her life.
Black Hills Pioneer
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting "challenging" but "rewarding". The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has "changed" since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago.
Black Hills Pioneer
Michelle Williams won't burden kids with expectations
Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations. The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions.
Black Hills Pioneer
Melanie Martin says her late ex fiancee Aaron Carter was her 'soulmate'
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of her "soulmate" Aaron Carter. The 30-year-old blonde beauty - who had 11-month-old son Prince with her on/off fiance - has paid a touching tribute to the "love of [her] life" following his tragic passing at the age of just 34 on Saturday (05.11.22)
Black Hills Pioneer
Piers Morgan leads tribute to 'wonderful' Leslie Phillips
Piers Morgan has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Leslie Phillips following his death at the age of 96. The comedy actor - who was best known for his roles in the 'Carry On' films and also voiced the magical Sorting Hat in the 'Harry Potter' series - passed away on Monday (07.11.22) following a long illness and how TV star Piers, 57, has hailed him as "superb" performer and remembered his roles and famous catchphrases,
Black Hills Pioneer
Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles
Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
Black Hills Pioneer
Justin Bieber was 'scared' of Judge Judy
Judge Judy Sheindlin's former neighbour Justin Bieber used to be "scared to death" of her. The 80-year-old TV judge used to live next door to the 'Ghost' singer but she admitted they rarely spoke because the 28-year-old pop star used to try and avoid her and even had his security team warn him when she was outside.
Black Hills Pioneer
Nazareth star Dan McCafferty dies aged 76
Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76. The music star - who was best-known as the lead singer of the rock band Nazareth - passed away on Tuesday (08.11.22), according to Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew.
