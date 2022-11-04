Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
West Michigan sites receive over a million dollars in brownfield redevelopment funds
The state is spending $1.73 million to help get three former industrial sites in West Michigan cleaned up and repurposed. The sites in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven were previously used for gas stations, oil storage, and manufacturing. The state says they’ll become new housing, with the help of brownfield...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
UPMATTERS
Election 2022: Michigan decides on abortion, governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big offices and big issues were on the line in the Nov. 8 election, including the race for governor and a ballot proposal that, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was anticipating...
Gun Lake Tribe plans miles of development near casino
The Gun Lake Tribe plans to develop a 2.75-mile stretch of land it owns between its casino and the city of Wayland, dramatically changing the landscape, tribal leaders said.
wkar.org
Mid-Michigan county commissioners: Nov. 8 results
There were several contested mid-Michigan county commissioner races on the Nov. 8 ballot. See below which candidates won during Tuesday's general election according to figures posted by county clerks as of 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers. *Candidates in uncontested primary races are...
wkar.org
MSU Board of Trustees: General election results
Michigan State University's Board of Trustee has two open positions this year, Tuesday's general election saw seven candidates looking to fill those seats. Below are results according to figures posted by county clerks as of 7:48 a.m. Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers. Winning candidates...
wkar.org
Transit authorities offer free rides to the polls for Election Day
Public transit authorities across mid-Michigan are offering free rides on Election Day for people to get to their polling places. The Capital Area Transportation Authority has been offering free rides to local clerk’s offices since late October. Residents who want to use the free service can tell their driver they’re riding to their polling place or to drop off an absentee ballot. No identification is required.
wkar.org
Culture, community, communications and “stagility” guide interim Michigan State University president
Woodruff reflects on this “heavy moment for the institution,” President Stanley’s legacy, and her new role guiding MSU. “Being president is not something that I sought and, right up until the last minute, didn't expect in many ways. There have been a series of abrupt changes at MSU. I also appreciate that for many within Spartan nation, this seems like something that has a little bit of familiarity to it. “I want to reassure everyone that we really are writing a new chapter. I used a word this week, Russ. It’s ‘stagility.’ I hope we’re moving to a time of stability and stabilizing the core of the institution. But we still need to be agile and be able to work ahead. That agility and stability is enabled by what President Stanley has done in providing for all of us a living strategic plan. It is enabling the campus. We have an inspiring faculty and academic staff, and I think they'll be able to do their good work as we move forward.
wkar.org
How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day
When I met Justin Roebuck in Michigan earlier this year, he sounded determined to run an orderly and smooth election this fall. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JUSTIN ROEBUCK: This is America, and we don't stop voting for anything. COVID doesn't stop us from voting. The Civil War didn't stop us from voting. Tornadoes and floods don't stop us from voting.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
WWMTCw
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
wkar.org
Lansing Ward 1: Daniels v. Kost Nov. 8 election results
Lansing Ward 1 candidates Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost went head to head in Tuesday's general election. The winner will serve a one-year term beginning in January and lasting through 2023. See who's ahead in the nonpartisan race according to figures posted by county clerks as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday....
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
Comments / 0