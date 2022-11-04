Israel Adesanya On Fighting Alex Pereira At UFC 281: ‘If There’s Ever A Fight I Have To Win, It’s This One’

Read full article on original website
Related
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Jorge Masvidal Backing Teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 281; ‘I Think Dustin Smokes Him’
We are less than a week away from lightweight warfare at UFC 281 when the promotion invades Madison Square Garden in New York City. While most of the headlines have focused on the middleweight world championship main event between reigning titleholder Israel Adesanya and his GLORY Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, there will be fireworks in the 155-pound division when two fan favorites, Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, mix it up inside the Octagon.
Coach For Israel Adesanya Thinks Alex Pereira Getting A Title Shot Is ‘Ridiculous’
Eugene Bareman, coach of Israel Adesanya is not convinced that Alex Pereira earned his title shot. Head coach for the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not too happy about a 6-1 fighter getting a title shot. Adesanya will be defending his belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya has a history with his opponent as the two have faced off twice before in kickboxing. Adesanya and his team think that the shared past is the only reason Pereira is receiving this title shot with only three UFC fights under his belt.
Henry Cejudo Says Israel Adesanya Can’t Resort To His Same Old Tricks Against Alex Pereira
Henry Cejudo is laying out what Israel Adesanya must do to beat Alex Pereira. All eyes are on the top of the UFC middleweight divisions heading into UFC 281. The 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on the only man to have ever defeated him twice when he faces off against Alex Pereira on Saturday night. So much has been made of the history between these two men. Adesanya has been at the top of the UFC middleweight division for years and has never lost in that division during his professional MMA career. Pereira is newer to the sport of MMA but has two victories over the champ in kickboxing. The bulk of the conversation in MMA media this week has been about whether or not Adesanya can get it done against his former foe.
Exclusive: Stephen Thompson Predicts Israel Adesanya To Defeat Alex Pereira: ‘Stylebender Has More In His Arsenal’
It’s striker vs. striker in the UFC 281 main event and ‘Wonderboy’ is all over it. Known for having some of the best karate in MMA, Stephen Thompson shifts his sights onto another great pair of striking specialists. Israel Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against former foe Alex Pereira this weekend ... Read more
Anthony Smith Thinks Alex Pereira Is The Most Dangerous Threat To Adesanya On The Feet
Anthony Smith is putting his faith in Israel Adesanya. With the massive UFC 281 event, just days away all of the fans and media are discussing the event. The main event will feature a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereria. These two men have faced off against one another in kickboxing twice but this will be the first meeting inside the UFC Octagon.
UFC Investigating Strange Betting Activity Prior to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s Victory Over Darrick Minner
The UFC is set to investigate the strange betting activity that went on before Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s win over Darrick Minner. This past weekend’s UFC event from the UFC Apex Center provided fans with some great matchups. There were only two decisions on the main card, with all other bouts ending via finish of the 11 total. One such bout was a featherweight matchup between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner.
Aljamain Sterling Thinks Fans Are Basing His Skills Off Of Yan Fights, Calls TJ Dillashaw A ‘Sore Loser’
Aljamain Sterling has some thoughts for his haters and for his former opponent TJ Dillashaw. UFC 280 saw bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend his title for the second time. He defeated former champ TJ Dillashaw by second-round TKO after Dillashaw suffered a shoulder dislocation in the fight. Following the win, Sterling was hit with criticism from the fans. Many are trying to discredit his win due to the fact that Dillashaw was compromised coming into the bout. Sterling has met these haters head-on.
(Video) BKFC Boss David Feldman Breaks Up Post-Fight Brawl With Takedown Of Fighter
It’s not every day you see a promoter spring to action at one of their events. That would be the case for BKFC President David Feldman following the aftermath of one fight at BKFC 32. Fighter Jack Grady wasn’t happy after getting disqualified by the referee for illegal headbutts, nor was he glad to see his opponent Ryan Reber flip him off.
Leon Edwards’ Iconic Head Kick Left Ian Garry In The Hospital: ‘Leon, I’m Blaming You’
It looks like Leon Edwards recreated his headkick from UFC 280 on Ian Garry. The UFC welterweight prospect had to seek medical attention following a training session with ‘Rocky’. Garry was hesitant to talk about why he was hospitalized but upon being questioned by his wife, he’d tell the truth on what happened at the gym.
Exclusive: Stephen Thompson is ‘Jealous’ of Kevin Holland’s Superhero Status; ‘I’ve Always Wanted to be a Superhero’
On December 3rd, Stephen Thompson returns to the bright lights of the main event when he squares off with Kevin Holland in a highly-anticipated welterweight showdown. ‘Wonderboy has had a run of bad luck recently, dropping back-to-back fights against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Despite losing four of his last six, Thomspon still finds himself clinging to the No. 7 spot in the welterweight rankings thanks to wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal. Facing an unranked opponent in fan-favorite Kevin Holland, Thompson risks being pushed out of the top ten entirely should he suffer his third-straight loss.
Bo Nickal Calls For ‘Good Matchup’ With Khamzat Chimaev & Predicts Overtaking Dagestani Wrestlers
Bo Nickal has called for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev at some point ahead. Nickal predicted the next generation of American wrestlers would dominate the sport. Massively hyped UFC prospect Bo Nickal made his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, where he made a quick turnaround to earn back-to-back finishes over Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard. Nickal made the switch to professional mixed martial arts competition after enjoying a highly successful and decorated wrestling career.
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Israel Adesanya Won’t Make The Same Mistake Conor McGregor Did Against Khabib
Israel Adesanya is not letting the moment get to him in the lead-up to UFC 281. The UFC 281 main event is an important title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and the man who defeated him twice in kickboxing, Alex Pereira. Adesanya can see the importance of this fight and he is doing all he can to make sure he is ready on Saturday night. The champ has been rather quiet in the leadup to this bout and along with his coaches and team has not done many interviews. Adesanya is keeping a bit of secrecy about his training camp and is not letting the public eye peek in.
Conor McGregor Confuses Fans With Latest Social Media Post Using Monkey Filter
Conor McGregor has yet again sparked intrigue with his social media presence. Its been over a year since the Irishman has been seen competing inside the Octagon. His last appearance inside the cage came against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy contest. Unfortunately for McGregor, the fight was stopped due to an injury when he broke his leg in the middle of the fight. Poirier was awarded the victory via Doctor Stoppage.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0