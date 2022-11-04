ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ratbert.
4d ago

I would rather see the Navajos get the water and make Arizona, California and Nevada cut back on their shares.

David
4d ago

like it or not, the government gave the tribes those particular lands as a reservation for a reason. there was not enough water. my ancestors' tribes were decimated and their lands taken away. I didn't get a casino or water rights. bummer.

RobertMarsha Farrell
4d ago

They reside on federal reservation that there is lasting agreement to the rights and access of that reservation. How much does the federal government take away the original occupants of this country before it is too much. rff


