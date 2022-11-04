Basketball Bobcats look to build chemistry early with an unfamiliar team

While Athens is swept up in the midst of a potential postseason run on the gridiron, squeaks can be heard from the court over at the Convocation Center as the Ohio Men’s Basketball team kicks off its season in just a few days.

The Bobcats had their first official exhibition game on Thursday, beating Capital 79-62. Nobody is going to play a perfect first game as a unit, but the steps are being made for Ohio to have another successful season.

“I thought it was great to be in front of fans. We have a lot of new guys that have not done that before, put a Bobcat uniform on, and you could tell that they were nervous,” Jeff Boals, the head coach of the Bobcats said to the Messenger on Friday. “I thought we settled in a little bit more as the game went on but it was great to get on the home uniform and get in front of some fans.”

Jaylin Hunter, the newcomer from Old Dominion led the team with 15 points on 7-15 shooting, 6-7 from inside the arc. AJ Clayton and Ben Roderick were also important parts of the exhibition, pouring in 14 and 13 points respectively.

Those three are just a few of the key pieces for this seemingly new Ohio team. Losing all three of their leading scorers last year, highlighted by Mark Sears who left to return to his home state school Alabama, the Bobcats will have to heavily rely on an influx of new blood.

“Completely different,” Boals said bluntly when asked about what is different for this year compared to the 2021-22 team. “We have six returners, three guys that played last year… we had nine new guys so the chemistry is still evolving. I think it’ll be a day-by-day, game-by-game, month-by-month process but I love where we’re at. I love where we are going to be and it’s a fun team to coach.”

A whole new team means that a whole new cast of characters are going to have to step up in a leadership type role. Boals doesn’t seem too worried as he has a litany of older, returning veterans who seem primed to step up this year.

“Ben Roderick and Miles Brown, two of our returners who played a lot last year have been phenomenal leaders, trying to show our new guys kind of how we do things, what we do. Jaylin Hunter, DeVon Baker and Dwight Wilson… DeVon and Jaylin are transfers in. Dwight was here last year so I think all those guys will step up.”

The season is excruciatingly long, it’s reasonable that a team that is unfamiliar with each other will need some time to get warmed up. Despite the loss of talent though, Boals and the rest of the program seem optimistic for what the future can bring inside of the Convo.