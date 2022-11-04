ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Man found dead inside suspected meth lab in Western Maryland

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOBzr_0iyvWv0300

A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his homemade laboratory in Western Maryland, where he apparently had been making meth.

Police found Bradley Ray Roberts on the floor of the home, on Foxville Road in Smithsburg, Washington County, at about 11 a.m. Nov. 3. His relatives had asked Maryland State Police to do a wellness check, because he had been ill and they hadn't spoken with him for several days.

Police said they saw him lying in front of "an excessive amount of unknown chemicals." Investigators shut down Route 77 for 6 hours to investigate the laboratory, and were able to determine that the chemicals were not explosive.

State Police said:

"The on site testing of the chemicals indicated sodium hydroxide and other cutting agents were present. Based on the components found inside the home, investigators suspect methamphetamine production. The investigation is still active and ongoing."

The Drug Enforcement Administration called out First Call Environmental to safely remove the chemicals.

The victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Police note there's no indication of violence or foul play. No one else is believed to have lived in the home.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Leaving Behind Explosives Following Eviction From Maryland Home

An alert has been issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal for a man wanted for allegedly leaving behind an explosive present following his eviction in Allegany County. Gregory “Peck” Allen Clark is wanted on four counts of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device and eight counts of possession of an explosive device with the intent to use, according to the fire marshal.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Three injured in Franklin County crash, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night. According to the Franklin Fire Company's Facebook page, it happened just after 6:00 PM on the 2000 block of Wayne Road. So far, there is no word on the condition...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Woman shot in Frederick County after her car was followed

A woman in Frederick County was shot Sunday night after state troopers said someone fired at her car during an apparent road rage incident. She was flown to Shock Trauma. It happened in the northbound lanes of 270 near the Urbana exit just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The woman...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy