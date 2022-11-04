ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Two dead in Friday morning shooting at Giant Food in Oxon Hill

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0iyvWu7K00

Two people are dead following a Friday morning shooting at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill.

Prince George's County Police were called to the store on Audrey Lane just before 10:30am.

On scene they located a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, while the woman passed away at an area hospital.

Although details are limited, police are calling the incident isolated.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

