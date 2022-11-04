ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
