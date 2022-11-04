Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways
The dispensary chain will also debut its new beer-inspired vape cartridges with Shorts Brewing
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
Grand Rapids Is Number One Again! We’re Beer City, USA!
Yes, it happened again, Grand Rapids has reclaimed the crown! USA Today was again looking for the best beer scene in the USA, and 20-cities popped up as some of the best. A panel of beer experts were did the final judging, and the number one city according to USA Today is right here is West Michigan, Grand Rapids!
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
What is Open and What is Closed on Veterans Day in Grand Rapids?
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, 2022, and you may be wondering what is closed and what is open in Grand Rapids and what services will be running. Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Christmas is Ready to Begin on November 22
It's hard to believe, but it's been 28-years that the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has celebrated the holidays with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition of Christmas Trees from around the world. And, they're back this year!. The exhibition, begins Tuesday, November 22, 2022, through January 8, 2023....
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek
The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0