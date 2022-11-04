ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon's Latest Baby Announcement With Just 6 Words

By Carly Ledbetter
 4 days ago

Ryan Reynolds had a very on-brand response to Nick Cannon’s latest baby announcement .

Cannon ― who underwent a vasectomy consultation earlier this year but apparently hasn’t followed through yet ― is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.

Reynolds, who has three kids and one on the way, tweeted his response to the “Masked Singer” host’s news on Thursday.

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” the “Deadpool” actor quipped .

The one-liner is seemingly a reference to an ad Reynolds and Cannon collaborated on for Father’s Day this year.

In the ad, the “Wild ‘N Out’ host mixed together a “Vasectomy” cocktail on behalf of Reynold’s Aviation Gin company.

He poured a whole lot of gin into his drink before Reynolds grabbed it to take a sip.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” the actor said before Cannon pulled out his trump card.

“I have eight,” the entertainer said as Reynolds executed an epic spit take.

Model Alyssa Scott revealed that she was expecting her second child with Cannon on Thursday, calling the newest arrival “a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

The two previously welcomed a son named Zen together in 2021, though he died five months later from brain cancer.

Blake Lively also confirmed in September that she and Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together . The two are already parents to James, age 7; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3.

Though the couple hasn’t dropped any clues on their baby’s name, fans feel Taylor Swift might’ve already revealed it on her latest album.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

