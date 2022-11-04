ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop

Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023

The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy