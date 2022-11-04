Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
It’s Time for the Annual Holiday Parades in West Michigan
Get ready for the holidays with some holiday parades! There are parades scheduled in several West Michigan communities in the coming weeks. We have a list of over 15 different parades for you to check out... Saturday, November 19, 2022 - 10 am - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Formerly the...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
What is Open and What is Closed on Veterans Day in Grand Rapids?
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, 2022, and you may be wondering what is closed and what is open in Grand Rapids and what services will be running. Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
WOOD
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
One of the Top Ten Most ‘Epic’ Winter Festivals is Right Here in West Michigan
Winter can be kind of a bummer... It's cold and dark, and here in West Michigan, we can be buried in snow. A local festival seeks to change that with exciting art installations and events - and it's getting national recognition!. Grand Rapids' World Of Winter Ranked Among Top Ten...
Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Christmas is Ready to Begin on November 22
It's hard to believe, but it's been 28-years that the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has celebrated the holidays with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition of Christmas Trees from around the world. And, they're back this year!. The exhibition, begins Tuesday, November 22, 2022, through January 8, 2023....
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
Chevy Chase Live: ‘Christmas Vacation’ Coming to Grand Rapids in December
Great news for fans of the classic Christmas movie, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation". The star of the movie, Chevy Chase, is coming to Grand Rapids just in time for the holiday to do a live screening of the movie, followed by an audience Q&A!. When is Chevy Chase coming...
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Bright Eyes Lead Singer Goes On Profane Election Eve Rant About Prop 3 During Kalamazoo Show
Going to see Bright Eyes live in 2022 is a little bit of a lottery of its own. Based on recent tour dates, you never know if you're going to get one of the best or arguably most off the rails shows imaginable. Fans of the band are aware of it, and take it as a challenge to see what they're going to get like a surprise toy at the bottom of a cereal box.
New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023
The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Two Months After Reopening a Grand Rapids Restaurant Shuts Down for Good
Just a few months after reopening with a new concept, a restaurant in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood is permanently closing. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. The restaurant had a rough start, taking over the old Johnny B'z...
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0