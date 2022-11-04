ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Reacts After Martha Stewart Begs Her Not To 'Give Up Thanksgiving'

By Curtis M. Wong
 5 days ago
Mariah Carey wasted no time in ringing in the unofficial start of the Christmas season this week, but her announcement got a playfully frosty reception from none other than Martha Stewart.

Appearing Thursday on “Today,” Stewart pleaded with Carey to hold off on trimming the tree so that autumn’s most oft-overlooked holiday, Thanksgiving, could get its moment to shine, too.

“Mariah, you know me,” the lifestyle mogul said. “I am a traditionalist with a twist, and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey, so do not think that we are gonna give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Stewart’s remarks came in response to a video that appeared Tuesday ― the first day of November ― on Carey’s social media platforms. In the clip, the pop diva transforms from a spooky Halloween witch into her iconic “Queen of Christmas” persona, as her 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” plays.

Carey appeared to take Stewart’s remarks in stride. Later on Thursday, she replied and reassured her that she hadn’t turned her back on Thanksgiving completely.

“Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!” she tweeted. “But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!”

Carey went on to suggest that her acknowledgment of the November holiday could be guaranteed if the two celebrated together.

“P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!” she noted. “And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

True to form, Carey is going to be busier than ever between now and Jan. 1.

This week, she unveiled “The Christmas Princess (The Adventures of Little Mariah),” a holiday-centered children’s book. And next month, she returns to the stage for a series of four “Merry Christmas to All!” concerts in New York and Toronto.

Christina
2d ago

I think that Thanksgiving is not being celebrated by a many people because we're realizing that the narrative we were told was the reason behind the feast was false.. It downplayed the injustice done to the Natives so that the savage take over of their land would seem more like the settlers were graciously welcomed...

Nancy Schwamberger
2d ago

Martha just needs to keep her old opinions to herself. maybe once her and.Snoop Dog smoke their joint she will calm down with a stiff drink!!!

