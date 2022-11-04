ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

mibiz.com

39 apartments planned at former Grand Haven Tribune building

GRAND HAVEN — Construction has started on a $12.4 million, 39-unit apartment complex on downtown Grand Haven property that for decades housed the Grand Haven Tribune. Cherette Group LLC, a Grand Haven-based real estate development firm, is leading the Tribune Lofts project at 101 N. Third St. in downtown Grand Haven. The developer and local officials held a groundbreaking on Monday for the planned five-story, 47,203-square-foot building.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
mibiz.com

‘Unprecedented’ $10M cannabis hospitality project planned in Muskegon

MUSKEGON — A group of Michigan and Chicago-based entrepreneurs are developing a one-stop cannabis destination in Muskegon that would include a growing and processing facility, dispensary, consumption lounge, outdoor venue, restaurant and bar. The $10 million Fields Cannary project would be located just east of U.S. 31 at 420...
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI

