High school football in Texas is something that everyone should experience at some point in their life. It’s much more than a game, it’s a community coming together to cheer on players who have been working hard for a long time to put on that jersey and take the field. When a game is over if people are talking about a referee, it’s normally about a penalty they don’t agree with, but recently there was a referee that has gone viral after showing off his speed during a kickoff runback.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO