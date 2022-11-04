'I sleep with him every night...' King Charles, Margot Robbie and the stars who still cuddle a TEDDY BEAR!

Read full article on original website
Related
Celeb Wedding Dress Designer Vera Wang Stuns In Short Shorts & Bandeau Top At 73 At CFDA Awards: Photos
Vera Wang looked fabulous when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 rocking tiny black shorts with a matching black bandeau top. The iconic 73-year-old wedding dress designer styled her outfit with thigh-high sheer socks and massive platform heels. Vera’s spaghetti strap top featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves...
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call Video Weird ...
Comments / 0