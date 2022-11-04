Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

As November kicks off, temperatures aren't their normal biting cold yet, which means there's no excuse to stay home and cozy up under a pile of blankets — though, we agree that sounds like a wonderful time. The Tri-State still has plenty of events going on that you, your family and friends can all enjoy.

Whether you want to hold onto the last shreds of spooky season or dive into the holiday season, here are the top 9 things to enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend:

Oakley Kitchen Fall Market

Hosting a variety of makers, growers and artisans, the Oakley Kitchen Fall Market is aiming to support local businesses in the area. Sellers at the market will have coffees, teas, jewelry, woodwork, home decor, art, locally-produced vegetables and much more. The goal of the market is to stimulate the local economy, increase access to nutritious food, support local communities and promote sustainability.

For more information about the market, click here.

WHAT: Oakley Kitchen Fall Market

WHEN: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, 3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Germania Christkindlmarkt

The Cincinnati area's oldest and most authentic German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt is taking place all weekend long. Attendees can sip on a cold beer or hot mulled wine as they shop from local vendors and listen to holiday music. Popular German imported items at the market include nutcrackers, bier steins, glass-blown ornaments, pyramid candle holders and more. You can also enjoy mock turtle soup, traditional wursts and more German treats.

The market costs $5 per person to attend, and the event does not accept cash.

WHAT: Germania Christkindlmarkt

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Germania Society, 3528 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Northside Record Fair

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Northside Record Fair will have an array of vinyl records to purchase. Whether you're looking for punk, indie rick, hip-hop, country, folk and more, there's something everyone can find and enjoy. Vendors will also have a variety of cassettes, CDs, posters, t-shirts and more rare finds.

For more information about the record fair, click here.

WHAT: Northside Record Fair

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 4222 Hamilton Ave., CIncinnati, OH 45223

Celestial Holiday at Krohn Conservatory

Krohn Conservatory is getting into the holiday spirit and transforming into a winter wonderland beginning this weekend. Running from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, Celestial Holiday will see the conservatory surrounded by shimmering lights and twinkling stars. There will also be a new landmark piece added to the conservatory that was created by artists from Applied Imagination.

Admission to Krohn Conservatory's Celestial Holiday is $10 for adults, $7 for kids aged 5 to 17 and children 4 years old and under can enter for free.

WHAT: Celestial Holiday at Krohn Conservatory

WHEN: Begins Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Shrek Rave

Cue Smash Mouth and get your best ogre attire ready because Bogart's is hosting a Shrek Rave on Saturday. The event is the perfect time for you and your friends to embody Donkey, Puss in Boots, Lord Farquaad and more as you dance the night away. The event is for those 18 and older, and tickets can be purchased here.

WHAT: Shrek Rave

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

Lights Out at the Dent Schoolhouse

Halloween may have already happened, but the Dent Schoolhouse is still serving up scares this weekend for its Lights Out event. Attendees can making their way through the haunted house guide by nothing other than glow sticks. The haunted house will also have double the amount of scare actors. For those that want to really test their courage, you can also purchase a "touch pass" that allows scare actors to immerse you even further into the attraction.

You can purchase tickets for the haunted house here.

WHAT: Lights Out at the Dent Schoolhouse

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to midnight

WHERE: Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

UC Health Ice Rink at Fountain Square

If you're happy Halloween has passed and don't feel like holding onto spooky season, you can get in the holiday spirit this weekend. The Christmas tree at Fountain Square is being put up Saturday, and the square's Ice Rink is also opening to the public. Visitors can skate for free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as the tree is put up on the square as well.

Click here to reserve your time on the rink.

WHAT: UC Health Ice Rink at Fountain Square

WHEN: Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Pride Market at the Park

Showcasing LGBTQ+-owned business around the Tri-State, the second annual Pride Market. Located at Washington Park, the market is sponsored by Cincinnati Pride and PRISM Cincinnati. The market is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your holiday shopping.

For more information, click here.

WHAT: Pride Market at the Park

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Pumpkin Chuck

One of the more unique events held across the Tri-State this weekend, Stanbery Park's Pumpkin Chuck is the perfect excuse to have a good time and get out your pent up stress prior to the cold, dark days of winter. The event features live music, food trucks, games, bird shows and, of course, chucking pumpkins into the ravine using one of the event's catapults.

For those interested, you can chuck your own Pumpkin for $5 or purchase a pumpkin and chuck it for $10.

WHAT: Pumpkin Chuck

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230