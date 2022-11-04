Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Former Edon School Building To Be Torn Down
HANDLING COUNTY BUSINESS … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis use official on the record meeting time to sign resolutions and discuss business at the November 7, 2022 regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Just as most of the old memory-filled school buildings, which...
wfft.com
Wells County election results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
The last symbols of the famed International Harvester truck manufacturer are coming down.
Atlas Obscura
Ouabache State Park
Ouabache State Park, pronounced “O-bah-chee,” near Bluffton, Indiana features a 20-acre, fenced area with a herd of about 10 bison. The bison roam in a natural setting within the fenced-off pasture, grazing and doing a fine job ignoring park visitors. Bison are often mistaken as buffalo and are...
thevillagereporter.com
Aquatek Water Conditioning Opens New Location In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting is held at Aquatek in Wauseon. The company’s owners, employees, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members and city officials stand to celebrate the occasion. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Aquatek in Wauseon held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce...
WOWO News
Mayor Henry announces Fort Wayne awarded $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
swantonenterprise.com
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
thevillagereporter.com
Walter “Walt” Worthington (1928-2022)
Walter L. “Walt” Worthington, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness. Walt was a US Navy veteran who proudly served during both World War II and the Korean War. Walt served in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Homemade Craft Show & Lunch Is Back At Delta Shiloh Christian Union Church
MAKING A LIST-CHECKING IT TWICE … There was something for everyone on Santa’s list at the 2022 Homemade Craft Show & Lunch held at Delta’s Shiloh CU Church. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Saturday, November 5 was a great day to get started on early Christmas shopping.
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
thevillagereporter.com
Albert Noel (1963-2022)
Albert C. Noel, 59, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, from complications following surgery. Albert was born May 9, 1963, in Royal Oak, Michigan, son of the late Albert R. and Judith K. (Melvin) Noel, Jr. He was a 1982 graduate...
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
thevillagereporter.com
Ralph Garrison (1950-2022)
Ralph E. Garrison, age 71, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on December 21, 1950 to Robert and Freda (Estepp) Garrison in Tiffin, Ohio. Ralph retired from Bath Local School District after 30 years of service...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
thevillagereporter.com
Ilva Bourn (1932-2022)
Ilva Elaine (Peters) Bourn, 90, of Wauseon was united with her Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mrs. Bourn was born on October 12, 1932, in Haskins, Ohio, the seventh of twelve children of the late Cleo and Mary (Mininger) Peters. On August 11, 1950, she married Junior Robert Bourn....
thevillagereporter.com
Lonny Berryman (1954-2022)
Lonny L. Berryman, 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side. Lonny was born February 6, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Leroy F. and Rosemary (Dewire) Berryman. Lonny was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Paulding County Progress
Paulding Council rejects new EMT recommendation; 3 EMTs give input
PAULDING – Paulding Village Council narrowly rejected a committee recommendation to hire a full-time EMT during the regular meeting Monday, Nov. 7. However, council members said some more work needs to be done as they consider whether to move forward. The EMS was brought up at three different times...
