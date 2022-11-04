ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania

EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to the Euclid Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid police, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid police discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
For the love of senior dogs: Ready Pet GO!

VALLEY CITY, Ohio — Have you heard the story of Annie, a senior dog living her best life? It's all thanks to two friends who rescued her from a kennel. Annie's heartwarming tale has been told all over the country while opening hearts and minds to the wonders of senior pets.
$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected from his bike in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon following a traffic crash in Akron. Akron police say that around noon, a 54-year-old female driving a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on Coventry Street at Lovers Lane, traveling northbound. A male on a motorcycle traveling eastbound...
Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Don't bust the budget this holiday season: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

CLEVELAND — Household budgets are getting tighter as we spend more money on the necessities, which means, we might not be spreading as much holiday cheer this year. A survey from Deloitte shows Americans plan to spend just as much as they did last year, which is about $1,455 dollars per household. But that money won't get you as far. Shoppers said they'd buy an average of nine gifts this year, compared to an average of 16 last year.
