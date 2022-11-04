Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergNorwalk, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Mentor Police to continue Retail Theft Deterrence Program this winter
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In an effort to curb retail theft this holiday season, the Mentor Police Department announced that it will be continuing its Retail Theft Deterrence Program. As a part of the program, plainclothes officers...
Attorneys for family of Jayland Walker release statement following approval of Issue 10: Akron Citizen's Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — The legal team for the family of Jayland Walker has responded after Akron residents voted to pass Issue 10 on Tuesday. Nearly 62% of voters said yes to the issue, which will establish a permanent police oversight board in Akron. The passage of Issue 10 came...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Adarus Black found guilty of murdering Akron teen Na'Kia Crawford in 2020
AKRON, Ohio — The verdict is in. Jurors have found Adarus Black guilty of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford, who was shot to death more than two years ago in Akron. The decision came less than a week after the trial began. Black was captured in...
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania
EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to the Euclid Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid police, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid police discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
For the love of senior dogs: Ready Pet GO!
VALLEY CITY, Ohio — Have you heard the story of Annie, a senior dog living her best life? It's all thanks to two friends who rescued her from a kennel. Annie's heartwarming tale has been told all over the country while opening hearts and minds to the wonders of senior pets.
$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
Medical Mutual of Ohio to leave downtown headquarters for site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its headquarters building in downtown Cleveland. The health insurance company has announced plans to relocate all of its Northeast Ohio staff to Brooklyn starting in January 2023. The news may not come as a total surprise. Medical Mutual has...
Crews battle fire at downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating what caused a large fire at a downtown apartment building. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire is on the seventh floor of the Bridgeview...
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
Euclid Police Department: Missing Adult Alert issued for 67-year-old man
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Northeast Ohio man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Euclid Police Department is searching for William Diamond, who drove...
'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected from his bike in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon following a traffic crash in Akron. Akron police say that around noon, a 54-year-old female driving a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on Coventry Street at Lovers Lane, traveling northbound. A male on a motorcycle traveling eastbound...
Garage fire spreads to 4 houses in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland fire crews are on the scene at the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue to put out a fire that has spread to four different houses. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Don't bust the budget this holiday season: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — Household budgets are getting tighter as we spend more money on the necessities, which means, we might not be spreading as much holiday cheer this year. A survey from Deloitte shows Americans plan to spend just as much as they did last year, which is about $1,455 dollars per household. But that money won't get you as far. Shoppers said they'd buy an average of nine gifts this year, compared to an average of 16 last year.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Lakewood: See where the winning ticket was purchased
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published before the winning Powerball numbers were announced. We have a winner! One ticket sold in California is taking home the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. Even though the top prize wasn't hit in...
