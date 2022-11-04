Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”

