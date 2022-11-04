Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Homemade Craft Show & Lunch Is Back At Delta Shiloh Christian Union Church
MAKING A LIST-CHECKING IT TWICE … There was something for everyone on Santa’s list at the 2022 Homemade Craft Show & Lunch held at Delta’s Shiloh CU Church. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Saturday, November 5 was a great day to get started on early Christmas shopping.
thevillagereporter.com
Ralph Garrison (1950-2022)
Ralph E. Garrison, age 71, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on December 21, 1950 to Robert and Freda (Estepp) Garrison in Tiffin, Ohio. Ralph retired from Bath Local School District after 30 years of service...
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Former Edon School Building To Be Torn Down
HANDLING COUNTY BUSINESS … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis use official on the record meeting time to sign resolutions and discuss business at the November 7, 2022 regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Just as most of the old memory-filled school buildings, which...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
thevillagereporter.com
Aquatek Water Conditioning Opens New Location In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting is held at Aquatek in Wauseon. The company’s owners, employees, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members and city officials stand to celebrate the occasion. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Aquatek in Wauseon held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce...
ProMedica to exit skilled nursing venture Dec. 19
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it will transfer the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities beginning Dec. 19. The real estate will be transferred to Toledo-based Welltower. The real estate and management of the facilities are currently handled in a joint venture by...
thevillagereporter.com
Dental Excellance Group Offering Free Dental For Veterans
Napoleon, Ohio, November 2, 2022 – Dental Excellence Group is celebrating Veterans Day with free dentistry for local veterans. Veterans can receive a complimentary cleaning, filling, or extraction at any one of the Dental Excellence locations – Sylvania, Napoleon, or Delta. Complimentary services are by appointment only and...
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
thevillagereporter.com
Walter “Walt” Worthington (1928-2022)
Walter L. “Walt” Worthington, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness. Walt was a US Navy veteran who proudly served during both World War II and the Korean War. Walt served in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Thomas Noneman (1940-2022)
Thomas Stauffer Noneman, age 82, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Palm City, Florida, passed away at his beloved Harbor Springs home on Lake Michigan, on Nov. 5, 2022. Prior to coming to Michigan, Tom was a native son, longtime resident, prominent citizen and industrial leader in Bryan, Ohio. Tom was...
13abc.com
Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Jake & Cooper's Bark Park to be announced Thursday in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A new dog park will celebrate its grand opening in the spring of 2023 in Oregon. Jake & Cooper's Bark Park will be officially announced at 3 p.m. Thursday at 2960 Pickle Rd., the entrance to the Eastern Community YMCA. The new park sits on 2.3...
wktn.com
Obituay for Dennis D. Bowers
Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Updated: Welltower to move 147 ProMedica SNFs to Integra Health JV; ProMedica to continue to operate 58 senior living communities
Toledo, OH-based real estate investment trust Welltower will move 147 skilled nursing facilities currently operated by Toledo-based ProMedica Senior Care into a joint venture between Welltower and Integra Health, the REIT announced Monday. “The communities have enjoyed a strong rebound in occupancy over the last six months but have been...
peakofohio.com
Holland Theatre looking to light up the marquee
The Holland Theatre looks to get a major facelift, thanks to a $220,000 Challenge Grant from the Jeffris Foundation. The theatre officially kicked off its Marquee Fundraising campaign last night. The marquee, a fixture of the theatre in 1931, will be the finishing touch to the restoration project started several years ago.
thevillagereporter.com
Ilva Bourn (1932-2022)
Ilva Elaine (Peters) Bourn, 90, of Wauseon was united with her Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mrs. Bourn was born on October 12, 1932, in Haskins, Ohio, the seventh of twelve children of the late Cleo and Mary (Mininger) Peters. On August 11, 1950, she married Junior Robert Bourn....
Food truck owner brings community together with free meals on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels in Toledo, said when he was younger, unemployment became an ongoing burden for him. He started working at a factory, but for 11 years, he was missing out on his passion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to become...
WWMTCw
Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County
CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
