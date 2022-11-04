Read full article on original website
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion. It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves. FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money. The jackpot got...
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall in Opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opening the 2022-23 season on Monday night with a 76-67 defeat to Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium. Tyrin Lawrence scored a team-high 14 points while Myles Stute added 12 in front of an announced crowd of 10,380. Memphis (1-0) held a...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
Tennessee baseball beats Memphis in fall exhibition
JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee’s baseball team continues its fall schedule on Sunday with a scrimmage against Memphis at The Ballpark in Jackson. First pitch for the 18-inning exhibition is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the Vols will have Chase Dollander on the mound for the start. Tickets for the game at the former home of the Jackson Generals, the Double-A minor league club, sold out in 15 minutes.
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
MLGW customers see increase in bills as winter approaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As natural gas gets more affordable, how much will Memphis customers pay to heat their homes this winter?. The market price for natural gas has dropped 40% from predictions made in the late summer, according to multiple reports. In Memphis, customers will pay slightly less than earlier predictions, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Memphis
If you are looking for a cheap and cozy place to stay in Memphis, you can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly Airbnbs in Memphis. This 3 bedroom, 5 star-rated bungalow is conveniently located near Beale Street. It’s close to a variety of attractions, including the Blues Hall of Fame...
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
UCF's Offense on Fire vs Memphis
UCF’s offense shows explosiveness during the first half against Memphis.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
