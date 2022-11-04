Read full article on original website
Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs
Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
Roquan thanks Bears, Chicago in letter before Ravens debut
Roquan Smith will make his debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. Before starting his next NFL chapter, Smith posted a thank you letter to all those who made his time with the Bears memorable. The Bears traded Smith last Monday in exchange for...
Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses how OT Ronnie Stanley has looked in return to field
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to improve their record to 6-3 in Week 9 as they take on the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”. Baltimore will look to get some key pieces back, but one of their players who has returned from his injury and made an impact is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Jeff Saturday hired as the Indianapolis Colts interim coach as the NFL world reacts
Potentially more so than any other player outside of Peyton Manning, six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday is synonymous with
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
Jeff Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, has only coached at the high school level.
NFL fans crushed the Colts for naming Jeff Saturday, who has only coached a high school team, their new head coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, a move that wasn’t that surprising given the team’s struggles this season, although it feels like the franchise’s problems stem from quarterback choice. I’m getting off track here. Because we’re here to focus on what happened after...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
Chicago Bears: Chase Claypool Already Impressing New Teammates And Coaches
The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool before the NFL trade deadline. He is already showing in practice why the team pulled the trigger on the deal bringing him to Chicago. As we continue to say ad nauseam, the biggest priority for the Chicago Bears in 2022 is the...
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of the defense and he's ready to make his debut against the New Orleans Saints.
