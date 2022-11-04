Read full article on original website
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Wave 3
Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
k105.com
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
Wave 3
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
Wave 3
Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
