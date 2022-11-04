ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY

