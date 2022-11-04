WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most of Oz’s votes had already been counted and he couldn’t make up the difference. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman. In Philadelphia, for instance, Fetterman led by a margin that mirrored President Joe Biden’s victory there in 2020. In Delaware County, just outside the city, Fetterman beat Oz in both Election Day votes as well as absentees. Fetterman’s margin with absentee voters dwarfed Oz’s performance there.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO