Still no decision made on what’s next after closure of Erie County Courthouse Cafe

It’s been over four months since Erie County Executive Brenton Davis ended the lease between the county and Lisa Heidelberg, who ran the courthouse cafe, and there’s been no movement on filling the vacant space.

Heidelberg’s original lease, signed when Kathy Dahlkemper was the county executive, was for $600 a month before it was changed to $0 during the pandemic.

After taking office, Davis was advised that it would be best legally to terminate the agreement.

There was talk of turning the former cafe into a gym for courthouse employees, but the Davis Administration first sent out a survey to gather input from courthouse employees.

When contacted on Friday, a spokesperson for the Davis Administration said no decision has been made at this time.

