WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.
Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
WWE Files New Trademark Related To TLC Event
WWE has filed a new trademark. On November 2, WWE filed a trademark on 'TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs' for the purposes of a variety of merchandise. Mark For: TLC: TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Adam Pearce Delivers Important Message To WWE Universe After Controversial Weekend
Adam Pearce gives an official comment. A lot happened at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that included interference from The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Jake Paul. Nikki...
Will Ospreay Says It's A Dream To Face Ricochet Again, Talks Potential Seth Rollins Bout
Will Ospreay wants to keep opening the Forbidden Door. Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP US Title against Shota Umino at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and being the United States Champion in NJPW, he's looking to challenge himself against the reigning United States Champion in WWE. "I've mentioned...
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Kristal Marshall: I Think Melina Personifies What A WWE Diva Is
Kristal Marshall says Melina personifies what a WWE Diva is. Marshall participated in the 2005 Raw Diva Search, and though she didn't win, she subsequently signed a deal with the company. She later joined SmackDown as a backstage correspondent and subsequently competed on the brand. Marshall was also involved in an on-screen storyline with Theodore Long, which culminated in their wedding, where Long had a heart attack as part of the angle. Meanwhile, Melina was one of the top stars of the WWE Divas Era; she is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion.
Katsuyori Shibata Discusses His AEW Bout Against Orange Cassidy
Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW on Friday's AEW Rampage when he challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Shibata was forced to retire in 2017 due to a subdural hematoma, but wrestled an exhibition bout against Zack Sabre Jr at NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals and took on Ren Narita at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
NWA Suspends Nick Aldis For His Recent Comments, Aldis Responds
Nick Aldis has been suspended from the National Wrestling Alliance. After revealing that he will be leaving the company once he becomes a free agent on January 1, 2023, Nick Aldis has been suspended from the NWA, according to a statement that was released to PW Insider. The statement, which comes from NWA COO Joe Galli, reveals that Aldis' suspension will go into effect immediately and that he will not be present at the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view or the coinciding TV tapings that are set to take place this weekend.
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/7): Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7) Abadon def. Amy Rose. ROH...
Nick Aldis Gives His Notice To The NWA, Will Enter 2023 As A Free Agent
Nick Aldis has announced that he is departing the NWA and is slated to be a free agent in January. Nick Aldis made the announcement on his career change on his Instagram for premium subscribers. Nick says he will start as a free agent in January 2023 and he will provide further information later about the details surrounding this decision and more information about what is next for his career.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals
The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime
Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
PWG DINK Results (11/6): Daniel Garcia Faces Jonathan Gresham
PWG DINK Results (11/6) Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez. Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste. "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan...
CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius
CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?
Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Lio Rush: AEW Didn't Know What To Do With Me As A Talent
Lio Rush thinks that Tony Khan only saw him as a manager. The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 was a monumental night for All Elite Wrestling. The show was the first show to feature a full crowd at a wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that, the pay-per-view featured the in-ring return of Sting and the surprise debut of Lio Rush.
