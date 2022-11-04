ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid

Donald Trump has warned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying doing so would harm the Republican Party. He also threatened to release unflattering information about the 44-year-old, without providing details. Mr DeSantis won a landslide victory in Tuesday's midterms, underlining his popularity and further fuelling...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

US presidential election 2024: Trump's top Republican challengers

The path to the 2024 US presidential election begins almost as soon as midterm elections end - and several candidates are already waiting in the wings. Former president Donald Trump is currently favoured to win the party's nominating contest and go on to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 race.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Don Bolduc: Democrats elevated this Republican. Will it backfire?

With a razor-thin majority to protect in the Senate, Democrats will be looking to hold seats like New Hampshire in the midterm elections. So why did they boost the candidacy of the Republican challenger there?. When Don Bolduc won the Republican primary in New Hampshire to become the party's candidate...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

US midterms: Republican 'red wave' looking more like a ripple

Democrats may lose control of the House of Representatives and could yet lose the Senate as well, but still they will be breathing a huge sigh of relief. They ran campaigns that focused on abortion rights and warnings that American democracy was in peril, while Republicans blamed President Joe Biden's administration for the rising cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

US midterms: How the parties are doing in maps and charts

The Republicans have made some progress in the House of Representatives while the vote for the Senate is on a knife-edge. Here is what we know so far about the results. The House of Representatives is leaning towards the Republicans, according to projections from CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Iran cities strike in solidarity with 'Bloody Friday' dead

Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Widespread strikes were held "in solidarity" with Zahedan in the Kurdish cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, in the country's west, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
BBC

Scottish government back in court over definition of 'woman'

A campaign group has taken the Scottish government back to court over its definition of "woman" in legislation promoting gender balance on boards. A judge ruled in February that ministers should not have "conflated" women and trans people in the bill, as they have separate protections in law. But the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy