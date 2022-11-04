ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kyrie Irving Suspended, Issues Apology Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Kyrie Irving will not be hitting the court with the Brooklyn Nets for the next couple of games, as the 30-year-old athlete was suspended Thursday (Nov. 3) for at least five games without pay after a social media post resulted in anti-semitic controversy, according to a statement obtained by ESPN. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in...
The Ringer

The Self-Inflicted Demise of Kyrie Irving

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets (finally) suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, without pay, hours after he once again refused to apologize for publicizing a film that embraces and disseminates antisemitism. When asked earlier that day during a press scrum whether he was surprised by the...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Suspended Kyrie Irving set to lose shocking amount of money

The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday after Irving refused to explicitly apologize for sharing an antisemitic film during media availability earlier in the week. “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” was all Irving would say. The Nets announced...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy