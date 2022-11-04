Read full article on original website
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
Marconews.com
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving: 'We are deeply saddened and disappointed'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's signature shoe with Nike is in limbo. Nike announced on Friday that it is suspending its longstanding relationship with Irving, who has been suspended by the Nets for his failure to definitively disavow antisemitism after promoting a controversial film on social media that contained "antisemitic disinformation."
Kyrie Irving Suspended, Issues Apology Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
Kyrie Irving will not be hitting the court with the Brooklyn Nets for the next couple of games, as the 30-year-old athlete was suspended Thursday (Nov. 3) for at least five games without pay after a social media post resulted in anti-semitic controversy, according to a statement obtained by ESPN. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in...
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
The Ringer
The Self-Inflicted Demise of Kyrie Irving
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets (finally) suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, without pay, hours after he once again refused to apologize for publicizing a film that embraces and disseminates antisemitism. When asked earlier that day during a press scrum whether he was surprised by the...
People around NBA reportedly are 'outraged' about how Kyrie Irving situation was handled
A week after posting about a documentary that contained anti-Semitic propaganda, Kyrie Irving was suspended at least five games by the Nets. People around the NBA reportedly are displeased with how the situation was handled.
This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000
Kyrie Irving is finally taking responsibility for his wreckless tweet, where he shared a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes. The post This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thecomeback.com
Suspended Kyrie Irving set to lose shocking amount of money
The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday after Irving refused to explicitly apologize for sharing an antisemitic film during media availability earlier in the week. “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” was all Irving would say. The Nets announced...
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
