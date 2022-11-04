Read full article on original website
Angelenia Smith
4d ago
Google Alabama general election sample ballot and it takes you to the original website and the links work.
wbrc.com
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Click here to get the latest results from all the races in the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wtvy.com
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected amendments 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 got a ‘yes’ vote. The AP has not projected a vote on Amendment 6. Amendment 1 would...
WALA-TV FOX10
AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Andrew Sorrell and Libertarian Leigh LaChine competed in the race for the Alabama state auditor position. The Associated Press is projecting Republican Andrew Sorrell as the winner in Tuesday’s general election. Sorrell has represented District 3 in the Alabama House since 2018. During his...
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
WALA-TV FOX10
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
Alabama state offices, boards election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state offices and boards in Alabama’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Ratify the Constitution of Alabama of 2022
The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. Can't see the above results? Click here. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Alabama State House election results - Districts 1-35 - for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for Alabama’s general election, State House districts 1-35. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed. Other State House results: Districts 36-70 | Districts 71-105.
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
wvtm13.com
Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
WALA-TV FOX10
Making history, Britt declares herself ‘mama on a mission’ as she cruises to Senate victory
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Cruising to an expectedly comfortable victory on Tuesday, Republican Katie Britt pledged to be a “mama on mission” for Alabama families. Fox News and the Associated Press called the race immediately after the polls closed. With the win, Britt will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. But it is “Alabama First” that she is more focused on, she told an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.
altoday.com
Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned
The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
WSFA
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and, along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
Katie Britt’s election to US Senate could make Alabama, national history. Here’s how
Polls across Alabama open at 7 a.m. today and, among other statewide and local candidates, voters will have the chance to marke their ballots for Katie Boyd Britt. If she wins a U.S. Senate seat, Britt is expected to be:. The first elected female senator from Alabama,. The only Republican...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
