Alabama State

Angelenia Smith
4d ago

Google Alabama general election sample ballot and it takes you to the original website and the links work.

WALA-TV FOX10

AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Andrew Sorrell and Libertarian Leigh LaChine competed in the race for the Alabama state auditor position. The Associated Press is projecting Republican Andrew Sorrell as the winner in Tuesday’s general election. Sorrell has represented District 3 in the Alabama House since 2018. During his...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Ratify the Constitution of Alabama of 2022

The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. Can't see the above results? Click here. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Making history, Britt declares herself 'mama on a mission' as she cruises to Senate victory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Cruising to an expectedly comfortable victory on Tuesday, Republican Katie Britt pledged to be a “mama on mission” for Alabama families. Fox News and the Associated Press called the race immediately after the polls closed. With the win, Britt will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. But it is “Alabama First” that she is more focused on, she told an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned

The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: 'Stronger voice would really help'

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Opponents express concerns about 'Aniah's Law'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and, along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE

