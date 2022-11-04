ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U75f5_0iyvRpb400

Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy announced today that property and business owners will be able to register for temporary use of recreational vehicles, mobile homes, trailers, retail stores or food trucks.

“My priority is getting our residents, stores and restaurants back up and running as soon as possible, so we can all recover together and be a stronger community," Mayor Murphy said.

Requirements to register for a temporary structure:

  • Applicant must be the property owner/commercial tenant of the lot, and the vendor must have a Lee County Tax-ID or, with the Town’s consent, have the permission of the property owner to operate at that location (permission must be supplied with registration form)
  • All vehicles and structures must be completely on the lot and may not extend into the public right-of-way
    • Vehicles/structures must be oriented to be parallel to the right-of-way and there must be sufficient separation so that all commercial activity takes place entirely on the applicant’s lot. A site sketch must be provided as part of the application
  • Vehicles and structures must be setback by no less than the width of the vehicle/structure (i.e. track width) from any property line and not protrude into the right of way
  • Food Service Kitchens are permitted on their brick-and-mortar commercial site that is zoned for that type of activity
    • Other retail stores may not accommodate food trucks
  • Must be placed on a solid concrete slab, pavers or similar hard surface, stabilized surface or a tarp placed under the vehicle/ structure
  • Temp power/utilities must be properly installed within 14 calendar days of application
  • Vehicle and mobile home must be on wheels and be able to quickly disconnect utility connections and be removed from the property after a hurricane watch has been issued

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach Town Council results

Karen Woodson and John R. King won their races for the Fort Myers Beach Town Council seats on Tuesday. Woodson, a challenger, received 1,481 votes, 34.22% of the 4,328 votes cast in the race. King received 1,130 votes, 26.11%.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters

Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one

Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday

On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
eaglenews.org

Fort Myers Beach is Severely Distraught

Fort Myers Beach was an island full of memories for many. It was a place for relaxation, family bonding and fun that may never be the same again. My husband lived there for a year and a half in a house that his family owns which I have spent a lot of time at. It was a very special place to me and my family and it’s hard to see the damage Hurricane Ian left behind.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mediterra seeks approval for village center expansion

Mediterra, the luxury home community that spans northern Collier County into Bonita Springs, is pushing to expand its village center. The community was approved as a project in 2001 with the Collier side given 750 residential units plus a community center to provide amenities for its residents. The Club at Mediterra is asking the county for an amendment to increase its allowed square footage of the center from 80,000 to 120,000 square feet. The land totaling 4,000 square feet is currently being used as a stormwater lake.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole

The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island

The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River

The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy